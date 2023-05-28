Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR)

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, FinViz reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on GPCR. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. SVB Securities initiated coverage on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.00.

Get Structure Therapeutics alerts:

Structure Therapeutics Trading Up 10.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GPCR opened at $32.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.37. Structure Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $20.80 and a fifty-two week high of $36.00.

Institutional Trading of Structure Therapeutics

About Structure Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Structure Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $357,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $999,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $1,190,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $2,377,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $4,044,000.

(Get Rating)

Structure Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage global biopharmaceutical company discovering and developing novel oral therapeutics to treat chronic metabolic and pulmonary diseases with unmet medical needs. Structure Therapeutics Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Structure Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Structure Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.