Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Position Reduced by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lessened its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 683,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,351 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 1.1% of Amalgamated Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $120,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.0 %

JNJ opened at $154.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $401.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $150.11 and a 52 week high of $183.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $159.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.00.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

