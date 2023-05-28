Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) CFO Sells $2,010,690.00 in Stock

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.41, for a total transaction of $2,010,690.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,811,100.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Karuna Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of KRTX opened at $220.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $198.96 and its 200 day moving average is $201.01. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.47 and a fifty-two week high of $278.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of -23.01 and a beta of 1.15.

Get Karuna Therapeutics alerts:

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.06. Karuna Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,795.96% and a negative return on equity of 30.04%. The company had revenue of $0.65 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.95) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -11.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Karuna Therapeutics

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KRTX. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $270.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $323.00 price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $214.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.13.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 19.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 132.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 211,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,839,000 after purchasing an additional 120,709 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 5.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 53.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 4,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 3.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Karuna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karuna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.