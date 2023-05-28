KeyCorp Weighs in on Dycom Industries, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:DY)

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Dycom Industries in a report issued on Wednesday, May 24th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $2.28 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.55. The consensus estimate for Dycom Industries’ current full-year earnings is $5.49 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Dycom Industries’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.06 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.85 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.26 EPS.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.22 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS.

DY has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Dycom Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.80.

DY stock opened at $104.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Dycom Industries has a 1 year low of $77.33 and a 1 year high of $122.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Dycom Industries by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,439 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 1,289.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 51,732 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,899,000 after purchasing an additional 48,008 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 80,548 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,744,000 after purchasing an additional 20,868 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 64,814 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,192,000 after purchasing an additional 5,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO H Andrew Deferrari sold 10,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $967,639.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,968,276.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO H Andrew Deferrari sold 10,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $967,639.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 148,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,968,276.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Ryan F. Urness sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total transaction of $313,170.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,490,365.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

