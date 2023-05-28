Kingfisher (LON:KGF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Kingfisher (LON:KGF – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 260 ($3.23) price target on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on KGF. Numis Securities reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.05) target price on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Monday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.86) price objective on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.10) price objective on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 271.67 ($3.38).

LON KGF opened at GBX 231.20 ($2.88) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 253.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 257.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.45, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.30. Kingfisher has a one year low of GBX 198.60 ($2.47) and a one year high of GBX 296.24 ($3.68). The firm has a market cap of £4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,005.22, a PEG ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of GBX 8.60 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.15%. This is a boost from Kingfisher’s previous dividend of $3.80. Kingfisher’s payout ratio is presently 5,217.39%.

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing and franchising, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,470 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

