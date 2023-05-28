KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Receives $65.39 Consensus PT from Brokerages

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.39.

KKR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Monday, March 13th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $67.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

NYSE KKR opened at $51.68 on Thursday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.77 and a 52-week high of $60.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $44.60 billion, a PE ratio of -58.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.53.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.07. KKR & Co. Inc. had a negative net margin of 5.67% and a positive return on equity of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 212.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a $0.165 dividend. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is presently -75.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 15,952,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $335,000,001.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,782,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $940,434,999. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 15,952,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $335,000,001.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,782,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $940,434,999. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David Sorkin sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total transaction of $2,217,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,434,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,508,943.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,592,381 shares of company stock worth $632,325,601 in the last quarter. 39.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of KKR & Co. Inc.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 63.7% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 514 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,920 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 56.8% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 580 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.85% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. The firm manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. It operates through the Asset Management and Insurance segments.

See Also

