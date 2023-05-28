L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC trimmed its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 297,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,849,000 after acquiring an additional 5,303 shares during the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $241.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $278.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.00.

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $178.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.32, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $193.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.02. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $175.51 and a 52 week high of $255.10.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. On average, analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.20%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

