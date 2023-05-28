LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

NASDAQ LCNB opened at $14.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.29 million, a P/E ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. LCNB has a fifty-two week low of $14.25 and a fifty-two week high of $19.10.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.15). LCNB had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $21.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.90 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that LCNB will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of LCNB by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 58,320 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 30,320 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in LCNB during the 1st quarter worth about $401,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in LCNB by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in LCNB by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,704 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in LCNB by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 42,087 shares of the bank’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 6,986 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.93% of the company’s stock.

LCNB Corp. is a financial holding company, which offers commercial and personal banking services. It offers services such as checking rates, debit card resources, electronic banking, fraud and identity theft, education and awareness. The company was founded in December 1998 and is headquartered in Lebanon, OH.

