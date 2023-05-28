LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
LCNB Stock Performance
NASDAQ LCNB opened at $14.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.29 million, a P/E ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. LCNB has a fifty-two week low of $14.25 and a fifty-two week high of $19.10.
LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.15). LCNB had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $21.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.90 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that LCNB will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.
LCNB Corp. is a financial holding company, which offers commercial and personal banking services. It offers services such as checking rates, debit card resources, electronic banking, fraud and identity theft, education and awareness. The company was founded in December 1998 and is headquartered in Lebanon, OH.

