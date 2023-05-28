LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) vs. SHF (NASDAQ:SHFS) Head-To-Head Survey

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX – Get Rating) and SHF (NASDAQ:SHFS – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for LexinFintech and SHF, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get LexinFintech alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LexinFintech 0 0 3 0 3.00 SHF 0 0 1 0 3.00

LexinFintech presently has a consensus target price of $2.85, indicating a potential upside of 25.55%. SHF has a consensus target price of $1.50, indicating a potential upside of 200.00%. Given SHF’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SHF is more favorable than LexinFintech.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Volatility and Risk

15.0% of LexinFintech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.0% of SHF shares are held by institutional investors. 27.8% of LexinFintech shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.7% of SHF shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

LexinFintech has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SHF has a beta of 0.16, indicating that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares LexinFintech and SHF’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LexinFintech $1.43 billion 0.29 $118.85 million $0.85 2.67 SHF -$30.60 million -0.67 -$35.13 million N/A N/A

LexinFintech has higher revenue and earnings than SHF.

Profitability

This table compares LexinFintech and SHF’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LexinFintech 9.58% 12.47% 4.62% SHF N/A 6.94% 1.88%

Summary

LexinFintech beats SHF on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LexinFintech

(Get Rating)

Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. engages in the business of matching consumers with credit needs to its financial institution partners through its proprietary platform and mobile application. The company was founded by Wen Jie Xiao and Qian Qiao on November 22, 2013 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

About SHF

(Get Rating)

SHF Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides access to banking, lending, and other financial services to financial institutions serving the cannabis industry. The company, through its proprietary platform, offers access to business checking and savings accounts, cash management accounts, savings and investment options, commercial lending, courier services, remote deposit services, automated clearing house payments and origination, and wire payments. Its services allow cannabis related businesses to obtain services from financial institutions that allow them to run their business with enhanced financial insight into their business and access to resources. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Arvada, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for LexinFintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LexinFintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.