loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) & RocketFuel Blockchain (OTCMKTS:RKFL) Critical Contrast

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) and RocketFuel Blockchain (OTCMKTS:RKFL – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

loanDepot has a beta of 2.41, meaning that its share price is 141% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RocketFuel Blockchain has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.5% of loanDepot shares are owned by institutional investors. 88.7% of loanDepot shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 28.7% of RocketFuel Blockchain shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio loanDepot $1.26 billion 0.48 -$273.02 million ($1.74) -1.09 RocketFuel Blockchain $30,000.00 97.29 -$4.66 million ($0.14) -0.64

This table compares loanDepot and RocketFuel Blockchain’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

RocketFuel Blockchain has lower revenue, but higher earnings than loanDepot. loanDepot is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RocketFuel Blockchain, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for loanDepot and RocketFuel Blockchain, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score loanDepot 1 7 0 0 1.88 RocketFuel Blockchain 0 0 0 0 N/A

loanDepot presently has a consensus price target of $1.83, indicating a potential downside of 3.51%. Given loanDepot’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe loanDepot is more favorable than RocketFuel Blockchain.

Profitability

This table compares loanDepot and RocketFuel Blockchain’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets loanDepot -29.28% -44.95% -6.20% RocketFuel Blockchain -4,533.66% -322.79% -216.22%

Summary

loanDepot beats RocketFuel Blockchain on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About loanDepot

(Get Rating)

loanDepot, Inc. engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Foothill Ranch, California.

About RocketFuel Blockchain

(Get Rating)

RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc. operates as a crypto payments company. The firm provides check-out payment options using bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies along with consumer privacy protection solutions to eCommerce stores and merchants and their customers. Its check-out systems are designed to enhance customers’ data protection, enabling consumers to pay for goods and services using cryptocurrencies or by direct transfers from their bank accounts without exposing spending credentials such as credit card data. The company was founded on April 2, 1987 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

