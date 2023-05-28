Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Citigroup cut Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut Magellan Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Magellan Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.68.

Magellan Midstream Partners Trading Down 0.7 %

MMP opened at $61.16 on Friday. Magellan Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $44.79 and a twelve month high of $64.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners ( NYSE:MMP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $869.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.28 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 57.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 51.06% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products and Crude Oil. The Refined Products segment consists of an approximately 9,800-mile refined petroleum products pipeline system with 54 terminals and two marine storage terminals.

