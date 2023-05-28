MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,746 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.32% of MarketAxess worth $33,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in MarketAxess in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in MarketAxess by 101.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in MarketAxess by 296.5% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in MarketAxess in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in MarketAxess by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MarketAxess stock opened at $279.28 on Friday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $217.44 and a 52-week high of $399.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $329.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $320.85. The firm has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.48 and a beta of 0.79.

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.06. MarketAxess had a net margin of 35.23% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The business had revenue of $203.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is currently 41.74%.

In other MarketAxess news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.80, for a total transaction of $89,700.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 7,156 shares in the company, valued at $2,567,572.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other MarketAxess news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.80, for a total transaction of $89,700.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 7,156 shares in the company, valued at $2,567,572.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.58, for a total transaction of $221,414.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,882 shares in the company, valued at $2,156,223.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MKTX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $302.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of MarketAxess from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $321.00 to $403.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of MarketAxess from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $341.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $334.10.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc engages in an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It operates through the Americas, Europe, and Asia geographical segments. The company was founded by Richard Mitchell Mcvey on April 11, 2000, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

