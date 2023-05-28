Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Earns “Hold” Rating from Numis Securities

Numis Securities restated their hold rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. Numis Securities currently has a GBX 195 ($2.43) price target on the retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on MKS. Citigroup upgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group to a buy rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.18) price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 115 ($1.43) to GBX 130 ($1.62) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 210 ($2.61) to GBX 235 ($2.92) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and set a GBX 160 ($1.99) price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 177.25 ($2.20).

Shares of LON:MKS opened at GBX 179.50 ($2.23) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 1,196.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 164.13 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 147.72. Marks and Spencer Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 91.56 ($1.14) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 189.10 ($2.35). The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.67.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and ‘Food on the Move' products.

