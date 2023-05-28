Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) PT Raised to GBX 150 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 130 ($1.62) to GBX 150 ($1.87) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 200 ($2.49) to GBX 220 ($2.74) in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 210 ($2.61) to GBX 235 ($2.92) in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 150 ($1.87) to GBX 200 ($2.49) in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 146 ($1.82) to GBX 153 ($1.90) in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marks and Spencer Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.57.

Marks and Spencer Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS MAKSY opened at $4.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.69. Marks and Spencer Group has a 52 week low of $2.03 and a 52 week high of $4.68.

Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile

Marks & Spencer Group Plc engages in the retail of clothes, food, and home products. It operates through the following segments: UK Clothing and Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The UK Clothing and Home segment retails womenswear, menswear, lingerie, kidswear and home products. The UK Food segment includes the results of the UK retail food business and UK Food franchise operations.

