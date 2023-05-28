Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 817,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,727 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.10% of Marvell Technology worth $30,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $720,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,783.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,555. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 12,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $720,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,783.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

MRVL opened at $65.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.72. The firm has a market cap of $56.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -344.79, a PEG ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.44. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.75 and a twelve month high of $65.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a positive return on equity of 7.37%. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -126.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MRVL shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.85.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Articles

