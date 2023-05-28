Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Receives $24.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.33.

MAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Mattel from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mattel in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Mattel in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Mattel from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Mattel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mattel by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 44,196,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,465,000 after buying an additional 10,908,773 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mattel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,820,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Mattel by 223.6% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 4,133,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,095,000 after buying an additional 2,856,020 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mattel during the first quarter worth approximately $44,990,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Mattel by 619.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,687,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,112,000 after buying an additional 1,453,200 shares during the period. 96.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MAT opened at $17.91 on Thursday. Mattel has a fifty-two week low of $15.36 and a fifty-two week high of $25.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.08.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $814.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.74 million. Mattel had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The company’s revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mattel will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mattel, Inc engages in the ownership of children’s and family entertainment franchises. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and American Girl. The North America and International segments focus on marketing and selling toys and consumer products. The American Girl segment includes marketing, retailing, and publishing dedicated to its mission to help girls grow up with confidence and character.

