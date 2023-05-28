Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on MDT. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.53.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of MDT stock opened at $81.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $108.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.09. Medtronic has a 52 week low of $75.76 and a 52 week high of $100.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medtronic

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Medtronic will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Medtronic by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,113 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Medtronic in the third quarter worth $5,185,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 87.8% during the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,046 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 5,631 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii raised its holdings in Medtronic by 6.2% during the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 13,151 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 45,004 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,498,000 after buying an additional 8,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

