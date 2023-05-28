Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Receives $53.64 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.64.

A number of research firms recently commented on MEOH. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Methanex from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Methanex from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Tudor Pickering upgraded Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Methanex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th.

Get Methanex alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Methanex

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MEOH. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Methanex by 14.7% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,618,947 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $354,536,000 after buying an additional 978,936 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Methanex by 156.4% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,208,040 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,211,000 after purchasing an additional 736,844 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Methanex by 271.9% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 858,559 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,361,000 after buying an additional 627,671 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Methanex during the fourth quarter worth about $23,513,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Methanex by 60.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,631,060 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $89,072,000 after buying an additional 616,146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Price Performance

Shares of Methanex stock opened at $41.75 on Thursday. Methanex has a twelve month low of $28.73 and a twelve month high of $54.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.63.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.88 million. Methanex had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 7.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Methanex will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Methanex Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is a positive change from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.79%.

About Methanex

(Get Rating)

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.