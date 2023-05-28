Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Continuum Advisory LLC

Continuum Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,818 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in Micron Technology by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,068 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.03.

Micron Technology Stock Up 6.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $73.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $80.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.19 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.70. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.43 and a 52 week high of $75.41.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($1.16). Micron Technology had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 6.99%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.09%.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 208,340 shares in the company, valued at $12,500,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 208,340 shares in the company, valued at $12,500,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total value of $239,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 95,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,728,120.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,000 shares of company stock worth $3,770,320 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.