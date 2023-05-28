Mizuho Raises Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target to $250.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Mizuho from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.70% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on WDAY. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $216.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Friday. OTR Global raised shares of Workday to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Workday from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Workday from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Workday from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.44.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday Stock Up 10.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $216.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.60. Workday has a 12-month low of $128.72 and a 12-month high of $218.88. The firm has a market cap of $55.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -209.78, a P/E/G ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software maker reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.19. Workday had a negative net margin of 4.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Workday will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 266 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.44, for a total value of $50,923.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 129,802 shares in the company, valued at $24,849,294.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO James Bozzini sold 10,574 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.36, for a total transaction of $2,076,310.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 92,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,193,539.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 266 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.44, for a total transaction of $50,923.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,802 shares in the company, valued at $24,849,294.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,469 shares of company stock worth $8,469,440. 21.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Workday

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter worth about $600,504,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 59.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,951,816 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,229,289,000 after buying an additional 2,216,683 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 134.6% in the third quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 3,172,411 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $482,904,000 after buying an additional 1,820,074 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the first quarter worth about $310,767,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the third quarter worth about $161,644,000. 66.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Workday

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.