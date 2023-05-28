Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$16.80.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Mullen Group from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of Mullen Group in a research report on Monday, March 13th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Mullen Group from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

Get Mullen Group alerts:

Mullen Group Stock Performance

TSE:MTL opened at C$15.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.98 and a 200-day moving average price of C$14.77. The company has a market cap of C$1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.76, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.39. Mullen Group has a fifty-two week low of C$10.83 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.98.

Mullen Group Dividend Announcement

About Mullen Group

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.45%.

(Get Rating)

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates in four segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, Specialized & Industrial Services, and U.S. & International Logistics. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.