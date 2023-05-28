Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.60.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Myriad Genetics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Myriad Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Myriad Genetics from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

In other news, COO Nicole Lambert sold 6,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total value of $151,046.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 240,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,647,080.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MYGN. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 29.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Myriad Genetics by 99.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in Myriad Genetics in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 722.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 14.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. 99.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MYGN stock opened at $22.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.38 and a beta of 1.83. Myriad Genetics has a 1-year low of $13.92 and a 1-year high of $28.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.97.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $181.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.56 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 21.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.42%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Myriad Genetics will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic tests. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to assess an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

