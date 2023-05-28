Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Nabors Industries from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Nabors Industries from $200.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Nabors Industries from $195.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Nabors Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.00.
NBR opened at $90.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The firm has a market cap of $862.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 2.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.50. Nabors Industries has a 12-month low of $85.35 and a 12-month high of $193.88.
Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It also provides performance tools, directional drilling services, tubular running services, and innovative technologies. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies.
