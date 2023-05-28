Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Nabors Industries from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Nabors Industries from $200.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Nabors Industries from $195.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Nabors Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.00.

Get Nabors Industries alerts:

Nabors Industries Price Performance

NBR opened at $90.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The firm has a market cap of $862.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 2.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.50. Nabors Industries has a 12-month low of $85.35 and a 12-month high of $193.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Nabors Industries

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NBR. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Nabors Industries in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Nabors Industries by 165.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Nabors Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Nabors Industries by 89.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Nabors Industries by 43.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It also provides performance tools, directional drilling services, tubular running services, and innovative technologies. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.