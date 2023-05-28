National Bankshares Cuts Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Price Target to C$122.00

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) had its price target cut by National Bankshares from C$129.00 to C$122.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the bank’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$145.00 to C$139.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$149.00 to C$127.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$145.00 to C$140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$154.00 to C$151.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Fundamental Research set a C$160.30 price target on shares of Bank of Montreal and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$137.06.

Bank of Montreal Stock Performance

Shares of BMO opened at C$114.74 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$119.24 and a 200-day moving average price of C$125.69. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of C$111.88 and a fifty-two week high of C$138.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$80.70 billion, a PE ratio of 5.74, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.13.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

Bank of Montreal ( TSE:BMO Get Rating ) (NYSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The bank reported C$3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$3.13 by C$0.09. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 40.56% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The firm had revenue of C$6.47 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 13.4068182 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is 28.61%.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, personal loans, small business lending, cash management, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

