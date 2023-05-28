National Bankshares Cuts Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Price Target to C$66.00

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) had its price target reduced by National Bankshares from C$69.00 to C$66.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on BNS. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$72.00 to C$69.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. CSFB lowered their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$72.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Barclays cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the company from C$78.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$77.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Fundamental Research set a C$86.76 price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$72.60.

Bank of Nova Scotia Price Performance

Shares of BNS stock opened at C$66.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$79.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.94. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of C$63.19 and a 1-year high of C$86.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$67.10 and its 200 day moving average price is C$68.41.

Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Dividend

Bank of Nova Scotia ( TSE:BNS Get Rating ) (NYSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The bank reported C$1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.04 by C($0.19). The business had revenue of C$7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.25 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 30.69% and a return on equity of 12.30%. Equities research analysts expect that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 7.6121281 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 4th. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is currently 56.91%.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

