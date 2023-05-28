National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.
NASDAQ NKSH opened at $26.72 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.79. National Bankshares has a 12-month low of $26.41 and a 12-month high of $43.78.
In other National Bankshares news, Director Lawrence J. Ball acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.69 per share, for a total transaction of $28,690.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at $487,730. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mildred R. Johnson bought 1,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.34 per share, for a total transaction of $72,717.06. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,765 shares in the company, valued at $114,305.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence J. Ball bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.69 per share, for a total transaction of $28,690.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,730. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 8,085 shares of company stock valued at $270,380 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.
National Bankshares, Inc is a community bank holding company. It offers financial products and services, including deposit accounts, commercial, consumer and mortgage loans, credit cards and trust services throughout Southwest Virginia. National Bankshares was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Blacksburg, VA.
