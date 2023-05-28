New York Life Investment Management LLC Acquires 2,906 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $529,864,000. Cowa LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 75,967.4% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,210,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 5,203,764 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 38.9% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,791,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,628,000 after acquiring an additional 501,594 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 68.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 949,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,523,000 after acquiring an additional 384,681 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 246.7% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 215,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,654,000 after acquiring an additional 362,745 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

VNQ stock opened at $79.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.55. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $74.66 and a 12-month high of $102.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

