New York Life Investment Management LLC Acquires 68,368 Shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Rating) by 240.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,831 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,368 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of iShares MSCI China ETF worth $4,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exos TFP Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 33,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 8,017 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 31,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 15,302 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,947,000.

Get iShares MSCI China ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI China ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ MCHI opened at $44.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.23. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 1 year low of $35.02 and a 1 year high of $57.08.

iShares MSCI China ETF Profile

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.