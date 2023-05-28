New York Life Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 117,634 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $5,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,626,336 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,604,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,130 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 17,130,608 shares of the bank’s stock worth $779,785,000 after purchasing an additional 647,934 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,401,434 shares of the bank’s stock worth $427,953,000 after purchasing an additional 122,471 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,190,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $281,799,000 after purchasing an additional 201,709 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,981,439 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,599,000 after purchasing an additional 31,025 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Up 1.0 %

BK opened at $40.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.22 and a fifty-two week high of $52.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.97 and its 200 day moving average is $45.84. The stock has a market cap of $32.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.07.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on BK. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.61.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

