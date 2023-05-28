New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $5.05 Million Stock Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

New York Life Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,908 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 1,366 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $5,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 5,243 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 51,715 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 14,119 shares during the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,143,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 44,773 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 9,841 shares during the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on LUV shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.71.

Southwest Airlines Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of LUV stock opened at $29.65 on Friday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52-week low of $28.40 and a 52-week high of $46.46. The stock has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.64 and a 200-day moving average of $34.03.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The airline reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.06). Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is 72.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Ryan C. Green sold 4,936 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total value of $147,783.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,248.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Southwest Airlines

(Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. The firm also offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. It operates in the United States, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.