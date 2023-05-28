New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $5.68 Million Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

New York Life Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,908 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 799 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $5,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 21,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 18,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 14,887 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $109.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.20. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $103.20 and a 12-month high of $142.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.94) by $0.64. The company had revenue of $13.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.68 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a negative return on equity of 7.77%. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently -40.14%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Allstate from $138.00 to $132.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Allstate from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Allstate in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on Allstate from $150.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Allstate from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.31.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

