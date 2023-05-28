New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $6.07 Million Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,384 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $6,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,274,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,381,678,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279,491 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Exelon by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,192,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,929,105,000 after buying an additional 1,256,214 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Exelon by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,559,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,231,107,000 after buying an additional 1,024,313 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Exelon by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,894,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,236,000 after buying an additional 343,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Exelon by 487.3% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,930,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,929,000 after buying an additional 9,899,186 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $39.39 on Friday. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $35.19 and a one year high of $49.86. The company has a market cap of $39.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.73 and a 200-day moving average of $41.71.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 64.00%.

A number of research analysts have commented on EXC shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exelon in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.30.

In related news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,000 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $249,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,341.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).

