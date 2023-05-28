New York Life Investment Management LLC Invests $5 Million in IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IQSM)

New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IQSM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 190,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,999,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC owned about 95.00% of IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of IQSM stock opened at $26.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.17. IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $25.27 and a one year high of $29.73.

About IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF

The Iq Candriam ESG U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (IQSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Mid Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index that provides exposure to US mid-cap stocks that meet environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. IQSM was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by IndexIQ.

