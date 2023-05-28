New York Life Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

New York Life Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,900 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $5,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DVN. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 7.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,814,521 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,574,437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902,180 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,386,490 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $331,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562,584 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,173,489 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,640,442,000 after buying an additional 1,637,042 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 16.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,141,280 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $609,794,000 after buying an additional 1,469,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the first quarter worth about $85,234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on DVN. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.53.

Shares of DVN stock opened at $48.07 on Friday. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $44.03 and a one year high of $79.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.34.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.39% and a return on equity of 47.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. Devon Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.72%.

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $414,351.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 218,418 shares in the company, valued at $10,914,347.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

