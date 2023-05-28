New York Life Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,445 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $4,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 227.8% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 130.0% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $157.45 per share, with a total value of $66,129.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,988.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KEYS. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $208.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.75.

KEYS stock opened at $161.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.35. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $130.07 and a one year high of $189.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $152.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.87.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.17. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 31.75%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

