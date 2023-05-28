New York Life Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

New York Life Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $4,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. First Command Bank lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 401.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 1,003.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $57.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.18. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $50.50 and a one year high of $71.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.18.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 36.54%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.67%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OKE shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ONEOK presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.45.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

