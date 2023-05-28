New York Life Investment Management LLC Sells 1,026 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

New York Life Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,026 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $4,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,839,000. Bison Wealth LLC grew its position in Global Payments by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 6,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Global Payments by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Global Payments by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 35,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its position in Global Payments by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 251,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 85,845 shares during the period. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GPN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Global Payments from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $156.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays started coverage on Global Payments in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Global Payments in a report on Friday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.30.

Global Payments Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:GPN opened at $99.97 on Friday. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.27 and a 1-year high of $136.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Global Payments had a positive return on equity of 10.67% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently -212.76%.

Insider Transactions at Global Payments

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total transaction of $176,630.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,858.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Global Payments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.