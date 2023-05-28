New York Life Investment Management LLC Sells 1,961 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

New York Life Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,961 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $4,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 113.5% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the first quarter valued at about $47,000.

Shares of NYSE VICI opened at $30.53 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.86. The company has a market cap of $30.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. VICI Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.75 and a twelve month high of $35.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 109.09%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on VICI Properties from $34.50 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on VICI Properties from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.75.

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

