New York Life Investment Management LLC Sells 208 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

New York Life Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $4,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 296.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 133.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in American Water Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. 83.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AWK has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. TheStreet cut shares of American Water Works from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.00.

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $143.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a PE ratio of 31.53, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $146.63 and its 200 day moving average is $149.02. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.77 and a 52 week high of $162.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.01). American Water Works had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $938.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. American Water Works’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be given a $0.7075 dividend. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 62.20%.

In other news, Director Michael Marberry acquired 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $142.35 per share, for a total transaction of $199,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,851.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment offers water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment includes the military services group, which enters into long-term contracts with the U.S.

