New York Life Investment Management LLC Sells 458 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

New York Life Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $5,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 69.5% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 292.9% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on CHTR shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Charter Communications from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Charter Communications from $541.00 to $606.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Charter Communications from $580.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Charter Communications from $425.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $481.35.

Charter Communications Price Performance

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $330.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.44, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $344.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $362.38. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $297.66 and a 1 year high of $515.66. The company has a market cap of $50.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.10.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $6.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.21 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 8.95%. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

