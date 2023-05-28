New York Life Investment Management LLC Sells 616 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

New York Life Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 616 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $4,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WTW shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $303.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $260.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.54.

In other news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total transaction of $578,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,455,025.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WTW opened at $221.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $23.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.75. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1 year low of $187.89 and a 1 year high of $258.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.82.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 14.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.70%.

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.

