NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Separately, Lake Street Capital cut shares of NN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

Get NN alerts:

NN Price Performance

NN stock opened at $1.69 on Friday. NN has a 52-week low of $0.97 and a 52-week high of $3.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.61. The firm has a market cap of $77.15 million, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

NN ( NASDAQ:NNBR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. NN had a negative return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $118.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.15 million. On average, research analysts expect that NN will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Corre Partners Management, Llc bought 277,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.03 per share, for a total transaction of $285,895.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,921,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,069,362.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 826,117 shares of company stock worth $873,321 over the last ninety days. 3.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NN

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NN by 128.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 426,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 239,510 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in NN by 86.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 108,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 50,580 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in NN in the first quarter worth about $205,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in NN by 8.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 753,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after buying an additional 61,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in NN by 1,135.5% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,138,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,099,000 after buying an additional 1,964,948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.81% of the company’s stock.

About NN

(Get Rating)

NN, Inc engages in the design and manufacture high-precision components and assemblies primarily for the electrical, automotive, general industrial, aerospace and defense, and medical markets. It operates through the Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures system critical components for fuel systems, engines and transmissions, power steering systems, and electromechanical motors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.