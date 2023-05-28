Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 221,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,318 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $29,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MGO One Seven LLC grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 7,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. RENASANT Bank grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. RENASANT Bank now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Auxano Advisors LLC grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 27,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NVO stock opened at $162.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $163.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.89, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.48. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $95.02 and a fifty-two week high of $172.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Novo Nordisk A/S

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $383.33.

(Get Rating)

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.