O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on O-I Glass from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on O-I Glass from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays upped their target price on O-I Glass from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on O-I Glass from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on O-I Glass from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, O-I Glass has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.70.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

O-I Glass Stock Up 0.7 %

OI opened at $21.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.36. O-I Glass has a one year low of $11.60 and a one year high of $23.52.

Institutional Trading of O-I Glass

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 10.04%. O-I Glass’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that O-I Glass will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in O-I Glass by 104.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in O-I Glass in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in O-I Glass by 251.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in O-I Glass by 120.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in O-I Glass by 109.4% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O-I Glass Company Profile

(Get Rating)

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.