O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on O-I Glass from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on O-I Glass from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays upped their target price on O-I Glass from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on O-I Glass from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on O-I Glass from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, O-I Glass has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.70.
O-I Glass Stock Up 0.7 %
OI opened at $21.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.36. O-I Glass has a one year low of $11.60 and a one year high of $23.52.
Institutional Trading of O-I Glass
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in O-I Glass by 104.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in O-I Glass in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in O-I Glass by 251.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in O-I Glass by 120.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in O-I Glass by 109.4% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
O-I Glass Company Profile
O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.
