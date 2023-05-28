O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 74 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,062 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TT. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 1,125.0% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 155.4% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 81.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trane Technologies Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:TT opened at $166.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $120.64 and a one year high of $196.22. The company has a market cap of $38.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $177.21 and a 200-day moving average of $177.88.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.08. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 38.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TT shares. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $183.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $193.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.58.

Insider Transactions at Trane Technologies

In related news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 2,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total transaction of $399,788.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,601 shares in the company, valued at $3,740,458.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 2,095 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total transaction of $399,788.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,740,458.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 7,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.78, for a total value of $1,516,701.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,983,426.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in providing solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions, residential heating and cooling, and transport refrigeration systems, and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

Featured Articles

