Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX) Receives $7.66 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.66.

Several research firms recently commented on OLPX. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Olaplex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Olaplex from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. TD Cowen lowered Olaplex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Olaplex from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Olaplex from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

Get Olaplex alerts:

Olaplex Trading Up 1.5 %

OLPX opened at $3.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.55. Olaplex has a 12 month low of $3.18 and a 12 month high of $18.23. The company has a current ratio of 9.68, a quick ratio of 7.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.80 and a 200 day moving average of $4.92.

Institutional Trading of Olaplex

Olaplex ( NASDAQ:OLPX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $113.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.19 million. Olaplex had a return on equity of 33.05% and a net margin of 32.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Olaplex will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Olaplex by 98.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Olaplex by 156.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Olaplex by 2.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Olaplex by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in Olaplex by 6,000.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Olaplex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Olaplex Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Olaplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olaplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.