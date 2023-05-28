Oppenheimer Increases EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Price Target to $110.00

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $99.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.74% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EnerSys in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Get EnerSys alerts:

EnerSys Price Performance

NYSE ENS opened at $98.44 on Friday. EnerSys has a 12-month low of $55.60 and a 12-month high of $98.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.71 and its 200-day moving average is $81.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EnerSys

EnerSys ( NYSE:ENS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.44. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $990.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $953.05 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in EnerSys by 2.8% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in EnerSys by 1.3% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in EnerSys by 4.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in EnerSys by 15.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in EnerSys by 6.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

About EnerSys

(Get Rating)

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment combines enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage used in the telecommunication, broadband, and utility industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.