Oppenheimer Increases EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Price Target to $110.00

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $99.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.74% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EnerSys in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.
EnerSys Price Performance
NYSE ENS opened at $98.44 on Friday. EnerSys has a 12-month low of $55.60 and a 12-month high of $98.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.71 and its 200-day moving average is $81.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.36.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On EnerSys
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in EnerSys by 2.8% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in EnerSys by 1.3% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in EnerSys by 4.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in EnerSys by 15.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in EnerSys by 6.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.
About EnerSys
EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment combines enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage used in the telecommunication, broadband, and utility industries.
