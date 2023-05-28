Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on OSTK. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $98.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Overstock.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Friday, April 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.29.

Shares of NASDAQ OSTK opened at $18.08 on Friday. Overstock.com has a twelve month low of $17.05 and a twelve month high of $35.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.23 and its 200-day moving average is $20.76. The stock has a market cap of $817.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.35 and a beta of 3.35.

Overstock.com ( NASDAQ:OSTK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $381.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.55 million. Overstock.com had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 1.20%. Overstock.com’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Overstock.com will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Overstock.com news, insider Eric Glen Nickle sold 2,000 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total transaction of $34,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,310.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OSTK. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 355,142.7% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,612,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612,348 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Overstock.com by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,480,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,105,000 after purchasing an additional 905,863 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 212.8% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 855,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,344,000 after buying an additional 582,120 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 346.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 600,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,166,000 after buying an additional 465,800 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Overstock.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,985,000. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Overstock.com, Inc operates an online shopping site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

