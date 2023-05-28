Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Park City Group from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.

Park City Group Stock Performance

Shares of PCYG opened at $7.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.90. Park City Group has a 52 week low of $4.31 and a 52 week high of $7.75. The company has a market capitalization of $142.68 million, a PE ratio of 31.00 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Park City Group Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning boosted its position in shares of Park City Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 460,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Park City Group by 61.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 11,409 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Park City Group by 66,850.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 18,718 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Park City Group by 38.8% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 5,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Park City Group in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. 25.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Park City Group, Inc is a software-as-a-service provider, which engages in the design, development, marketing, and support of proprietary software products. It offers cloud-based applications and services that address e-commerce, supply chain, food safety and compliance activities. The company was founded by Randall K.

