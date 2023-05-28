PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Position Trimmed by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 410,003 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 21,326 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in PayPal were worth $29,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 38,074 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,712,000 after buying an additional 3,247 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 31,066 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,203,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 649,429 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $46,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 288,514 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,548,000 after acquiring an additional 4,718 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $136.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.85.

PayPal Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $60.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.87 and its 200-day moving average is $74.87. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.95 and a 52-week high of $103.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $67.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.31.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. PayPal had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About PayPal

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.